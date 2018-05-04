Sonnemann two-run single closes out win

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann made her final home at-bat for the Lumberjacks a memorable one with a two-run single in the sixth inning that closed out Humboldt State's 12-4 win in game two of a doubleheader against Sonoma State. The senior catcher was 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the game. The Lumberjacks play in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament starting today in Stockton, Calif.

CORRYNE DIAZ — Thomas University (Thomasville, Ga.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Diaz improved her season batting average to .262 after she went 2-for-5 with one run scored to help the Night Hawks sweep a double header from St. Thomas, 2-0 and 16-2, on Friday in Miami Lakes, Fla. On Thursday, the freshman designated hitter went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in an 8-3 win over Ave Maria, Fla. She has hit safely in nine of her last 10 games. The Night Hawks were 35-13 for the season overall and ranked No. 14 in the NAIA Softball Coaches Top 25 Poll coming into the Sun Conference Tournament this week.

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan hit 3-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored on April 24 to help the Tigers take an 11-10 win in game two of a double header at Iowa Lakes in Estherville, IA. The freshman shortstop also went 2-for-4 in the Tigers' 5-2 loss in game one and ended her season with a .322 average, one home run and 16 RBI. The Tigers finished with a 15-24 overall record after losing back-to-back games at the Region XI Division I Tournament in Ottumwa, IA.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson hit 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the win against Iowa Lakes. The sophomore outfielder ended her sophomore season with a team-leading .435 average, 16 home runs and 41 RBI.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer earned honorable mention recognition on the all-Northwest Conference team after a season in which she led the conference in home runs (15), ranked third in RBIs (29) and second in slugging percentage (.855).

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 3.2 innings of relief for the Wolf Pack Friday in a 9-4 loss against UNLV in Las Vegas.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the eighth inning on Friday in the Wolf Pack's 9-6 defeat at Nebraska. The junior catcher is hitting .319 for the season. Nevada opens a three game Mountain West series against Fresno State tonight at 6 p.m. at Peccole Park in Reno.

TOMAS LEITENBAUER — Williston State College (Williston, N.D.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Leitenbauer hit 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI on Sunday in a 12-9 win at Bismarck State. His double helped ignite a six-run sixth inning rally that erased a 6-5 deficit. He also went 2-for-4 on Saturday in a 14-11 win over Bismarck State. The left fielder is hitting .271 in 34 games this season.

TRACK & FIELD

AMBER TAYLOR — William Jessup University (Rocklin, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Taylor ran for a third-place 4×400 relay team (4:08.47) at the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships last weekend in Santa Barbara. Taylor ran the second leg and for the third straight year helped William Jessup post a top-three finish in the relay event. The senior also placed third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a 12:32.81 clocking.

EMMA HERRON — William Jessup University, 2016 Sierra Lutheran graduate: Herron placed fifth to score four points for the Warriors in the women's 10,000 meters at the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships. She ran a time of 47:12.49.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.