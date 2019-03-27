Smokey, Vaughn strong on the mound in Tigers sweep

Alyssa Smokey was brilliant on the mound for the Douglas High softball team at home on Saturday, pitching a no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Hug.

Smokey's effort came in the nightcap of a doubleheader as Deztiny Vaughan also pitched a complete game shutout as the Tigers also beat the Hawks 15-0 in the opener.

In the nightcap, Douglas erupted for 12 runs in the fourth inning to take a 15-0 lead and win the game by the mercy rule. Smokey, Kettja Bennett, Bailey Walter, Maddie Reger, Jasmine McNinch, and Haley Doughty all drove in runs in the inning. Bennett, Walker and Reger all had doubles in the inning while Doughty and Smokey added singles.

Doughty hit a solo homer in the first to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Of the 12 outs Smokey recorded, 10 came by strikeout. She only walked one.

Reger, Doughty, and Walter all had two hits.

The nightcap was also called after 3 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule. Ivy Barnes drove in five runs and went 3-for-3 for Douglas. Barnes picked up her RBI on singles in the first, second and third innings. Douglas took control the game in the first inning when it scored nine runs to take a 9-0 lead.

Doughty also had three hits for Douglas.