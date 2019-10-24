Smokey takes 39th at girls state golf

LAS VEGAS – Douglas senior golfer Aspen Smokey made her first appearance at the 4A Girls State Golf Tournament over the course of Monday and Tuesday, taking 39th after closing with a solid round.

Smokey’s second round was 12 shots better as she entered the clubhouse with a 93 on the scorecard, following play Tuesday.

The difference came on the front nine where Smokey was bogey or worse on every hole in her opening round. Her second time through the front nine, the Douglas senior posted five pars and finished only 6-over on the front nine.

“Tough first day for Aspen. She had a few penalties and the greens wouldn’t hold any of her shots,” said Douglas golf coach Stephen Gustafson. “She made some adjustments and played much better on day two.”

Smokey added pars on holes 10, 14 and 16 throughout her two days of play on the back nine at TPC Summerlin.

The course, which had been played on by the PGA Tour a few weeks prior, had quick greens that left plenty of players with some trouble around the cup.

“The speed of the greens and a few of the pin placements for the girls were similar to what the pros dealt with,” Gustafson added.

Overall, the Tiger head coach was pleased that his senior was able to wrap up her career at the top.

“Overall, I’m proud of Aspen’s high school golf career. She’s an awesome kid with a great future,” said Gustafson.