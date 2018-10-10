Smokey shoots 85 in first round at regionals

Douglas High junior golfer Aspen Smokey had a solid first round at the Northern 4A Regional Golf Championships on Wednesday.

Smokey fired an 85 at the Sierra Sage Golf Course in Stead and is tied for 11th. This is the third straight year Smokey has made regionals.

As it stands now, Smokey is just one stroke out of qualifying for next week's State Championships. The top six players from non-qualifying teams qualify for state and after the first round the cut for the top six players from non-qualifying teams was an 84.

The final round of the regional event will be played on Thursday at Arrowcreek Country Club in Reno.