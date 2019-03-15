Smokey on top of her game for Douglas

Alyssa Smokey did it all for the Douglas softball team on Thursday in its 20-0 win at Galena on Thursday.

Smokey pitched a perfect game on the mound and went 4-of-4 at the plate. Smokey capped her day by hitting a grand slam home run during the Tigers' six-run fifth inning as Douglas took a 20-0 lead.

Smokey also had a double and finished with seven RBI. On the mound, Smokey was just as outstanding as she struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced.

Douglas took a 2-0 lead in the first on Kettja Bennett's two run double. Aspen Smokey and Taylynn Kizer also drove in runs during the Tigers' six-run fifth.

The Tigers had 15 hits. Bennett went 3-for-5 with four RBI and Haley Doughty and Kendal Moore each had two hits for Douglas.

BASEBALL

Spanish Springs 10, Douglas 0

Zak Korzeniewski had the Tigers' only hit in their loss to the Cougars at home on Thursday. Trevor French was the winning pitcher for the Cougars, allowing just the one hit while striking out five and walking one over five innings.

VOLLEYBALL

CVMS wins title

The Carson Valley Middle School eighth grade volleyball team won the title of TAH-NEVA Champions on February 12. CVMS and Pau-Wa-Lu dueled it out in three sets with CVMS winning 28-26, 7-25, 15-9.

CVMS went 8-1 in league play and 16-2 overall. Earlier in the season CVMS played in the Optimist Tournament at South Lake Tahoe Middle School, going 7-1 vs. Carson, Incline, Pau-Wa-Lu, and South Tahoe. High school girls who volunteered to coach the team were Olivia Johnson, Kate Talia and Fiona Mora. Stats for the team were:

Aces: Mallory Rasmusson-32, Chana Rothschild-20, Joscelyn Turner-13, Makenna McQuain-11, Natalie Arthurs-10, Emerson Dufloth-10, Kylie Martin-9, Sofia Kolbe-7, Ainsley Corley-7, Hannah Smith-7, Gracie Watts-7, Izzy Neely-5, Abby Miller-2, Morgan Spohr-2, Kaitlynn Plummer-2

Kills: Rothschild-22, Dufloth-19, Martin-17, McQuain-15, Turner-15, Rasmusson-14, Corely-13, Arthurs-12, Kolbe-10, Neely-9, Smith-7, Miller-5, Watts-5, Plummer-5, Spohr-3

Assists: Watts-58, Arthurs-46, Kolbe-40, Plummer-27

Digs: Rassmusson-43, Spohr-37, Kolbe-35, Watts-34, Martin-30, Dufloth-30, Turner-26, McQuain-20, Arthurs-19, Neely-13, Miller-12, Rothschild-12, Corley-11, Smith-11, Plummer-10