Smokey leads Douglas girls golf with 86

Junior Aspen Smokey shot a personal best 86 to finish seventh in the opening Sierra League girls golf tournament on Thursday at Carson City's Eagle Valley East Golf Course.

Douglas High placed fifth as a team with a 456. Also for Douglas, Ashley Long shot a personal best 115, Bethany Lundberg fired a 122, Amber Long shot a 131 and Ashlyn Altringer had a 145.

Douglas girls tennis falls

The inexperienced Douglas girls tennis team fell to a strong Galena team 15-3 on Thursday.

Natalie Alexander and Nikki Alexander and Carli Kleist all won in singles. Maureen Brennan played will in two matches but fell short.

The doubles teams of Amanda Shaffer and Maggie Hutchings, Jessica Ochoa and Angelica Canas, and Reagan Merriam and Taylor Reardon all played well as well but their inexperience was the difference in the end.

Douglas returns to action at 3 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bishop Manogue.

Youth basketball leagues offered

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is offering youth basketball leagues.

A co-ed league will be offered for first and second grades and a girls league will be offered for third through sixth grades.

The youth basketball leagues are offered for beginning to advanced players, emphasizing skill development and fun competition. Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Games will be held one day each week with at least one planned practice each week at a gym facility in the area

League Play will be held the week of Oct. 15 through the week of Dec. 17.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Adult 'open' fall basketball league being offered

An adult open fall basketball league is being offered by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Entry fee is due at time of registration. League size is restricted. All registration is based on first come first served basis.

Fifteen players are allowed to a roster. Each team will play eight regular season games. Top eight teams will advance to the postseason single elimination tournament. Awards will be given for tournament play only. Game times will vary.

The league is for ages 18 and over. The season begins Sept. 7.

Registration deadline is Sept. 2. Cost per team is $600.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Adult fall volleyball league being offered

An adult fall volleyball league is being offered by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Entry fee is due at time of registration. League size is restricted. All registration is based on first-come, first-served basis.

Returning teams aren't guaranteed a space. Twelve players are allowed to a roster. Each team will play a minimum of 12 regular season games and participate in the postseason single elimination tournament.

Awards for tournament play only. A gift certificate and T-shirts will be awarded for first-place in the tournament. A gift certificate will be awarded for second-place.

Must be at least 18 years old to participate.

The season begins Sept. 17. If registered by Sept. 1, the cost is $250. Cost is $300 if registered after Sept. 1.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Carson Valley sets Junior Golf Clinics

Carson Valley Golf Course is offering Junior Golf Fall Clinics. The clinics will begin Sept. 12 and will be held for six weeks.

They will last 50 minutes and will be held at 4 p.m. every Wednesday. The clinics are for ages 5-17.

More than $80 of golf goodies will be offered, including 5×9 rounds of golf, snacks and five buckets of range balls.

Cost is $140 and $120 for each additional sibling. Registration can be done online at carsonvalleygolf.com or by calling 775-265-3181.

All 4 Charity Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21

Local charities will benefit from the All 4 Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The four-person scramble tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Sponsored by the MEFIYI Foundation, the tournament costs $100 per player. It includes a continental breakfast, tee and raffle prizes, a barbecue chicken lunch, silent auction and course games.

All proceeds will be used to organize sports, education and career enrichment programs for local students.

To register, go to http://www.mefiyi.org.