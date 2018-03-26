Smith, McKown shine in Fallon

Maya Smith and Meleeah McKown logged second-place finishes to provide individual highlights for the Douglas High track and field team on Saturday at the 46th annual Fallon Elks Invitational.

Smith, a junior, ran 2:29.36 to place second in the girls 800 meters on a chilly and windy day at Churchill County High School's Ed Arciniega Athletic Complex. And McKown, a sophomore, placed second in the girls discus with a mark of 109-11 under conditions in which throwers faced an unfavorable cross-wind from the west.

From a team standpoint, Douglas took fourth-place in the girls standings with 55 points. McQueen edged Reed by a 95-82 score to win the team title.

Douglas placed third in the 4×200 relay as Sophia Bottino, freshman Meagan Veil, Kyla Hinnant and Madison Smalley clocked a time of 1:50.36. To finish off the day, the Tigers' Weston, Hannah Carr, Smith and Hinnant ran to fifth-place in the 4×400 relay (4:32.65).

Senior Madilynne Cox placed fourth in the long jump (15-5¼) for the Tigers.

Bottino, a senior, placed fifth in the 200 (28.3) and Smalley placed fifth in the 400 (1:04.83). Smalley, a sophomore, qualified with the third fastest prelim time in the 200 (27.52), but did not run in the finals. Bottino ran 28.14 in the prelims.

In the throws, senior Kindra Ruckman placed third (106-2½) and Karla Sanchez took sixth (96-6-1/2). Lowry junior Rachel Garrison won the gold medal with a throw of 113-2.

McKown placed seventh in the shot put (31-11½) and Sanchez ninth (30-7¼).

Douglas placed sixth in the 4×100 relay as Bottino, Kayla Provost, Macey Weston and Hinnant combined to run 54.13.

Smith placed seventh in the 1,600 (5:37.81) and Veil ran a personal best 5:48.28 to place ninth in the 1,600.

Senior Bailey Wood placed 10th in the 300-meter low hurdles (53.12).

BOYS

Sierra Lutheran junior Jared Marchegger ran a personal record 4:36.40 to placed fourth in a closely contested 1,600 race. Andrew Ribeiro won the race in 4:31.74 to edge teammate Daniel Horner by .23. Four of the top six finishers ran personal best times.

Sierra Lutheran senior Peyton Hedwall placed fourth in the shot put (44-5½) and 10th in the discus (119-1½). Reed senior Vehekite Afu was a double winner in the throws with noteworthy marks of 157-10 in the discus and 51-11¾ in the shot put.

Douglas placed ninth in the 4×200 as Brendyn Hoag, Hayden Litka, Luke Gansberg and Celime Garcia ran 1:40.15.