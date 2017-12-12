Ski California debuts 1st Mountain Safety Guide video

Snow sport enthusiasts might start seeing more of Tahoe Olympian Maddie Bowman, and it's not because of her attempt to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ski California, also known as the California Ski Industry Association, released the first of a three-part video series earlier this week to back up its first Mountain Safety Guide that was unveiled Nov. 1. One of the videos will feature Bowman.

In Ski California's effort to educate skiers and riders about having a safe experience, professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones talks about kid safety on the slopes in the first video of the series.

The video, which is available on Ski California's YouTube channel, shows another side to Jones. The founder of Protect Our Winters (POW) has received broad acclaim for appearing in several films and documentaries for his big mountain snowboarding. But Jones also is a father of two children and wanted to share his knowledge for youngsters and their parents.

The two other videos, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, feature Bowman, an Olympic gold medalist, offering guidelines for being "Park SMART" in terrain parks, and a resort instructor educating first-time skiers and riders.

Bowman's video is likely to be released before Christmas, said Michael Reitzell, Ski California president.

The mobile-friendly videos also will appear on Ski California's Facebook and Instagram pages, and will be available from Ski California member resorts.

"Our goal is to reach the millions of guests who annually come to enjoy some of the best snow on the planet with a simple set of guidelines and reminders for a safe and enjoyable experience," Reitzell said. "We encourage all visitors to get a copy of the Mountain Safety Guide, review the digital version online, watch the video series and be our partners in safety."

The guide contains safety education every resort guest should know, covering everything from what to do before you ski or ride, to loading and riding lifts, navigating potential hazards, including deep snow and avalanche awareness, and understanding trail signs.

The guide is printed on reclaimed stone without using trees or water and is waterproof and tear-resistant.