Singer takes eighth at SNC

Douglas High wrestler Chad Singer placed eighth in the Sierra Nevada Classic on Friday at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

Singer was able to make the quarterfinals at 195 pounds in the event, considered to be one of the most prestigious on the West Coast. Singer, who was unseeded, advanced to the quarterfinals with an impressive upset win over the No. 8 seed Matt Kovalskiy of Folsom, Calif. Singer pinned Kovalskiy in three minutes.

Singer went on to be pinned by No. 1 seed Colby Preston of Spanish Springs in the quarterfinals. Preston went on to win the tournament title. Singer was eventually pinned by Kovalskiy in the seventh place match.