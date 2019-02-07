Singer qualifies for state

Douglas High's Chad Singer qualified for the State Championships in wrestling at the Northern 4A Championships held on Friday and Saturday a Hug High.

Singer placed second at 195 pounds. Singer was pinned in the finals by one of the state's best wrestlers, Colby Preston. The State Championships will be held this Friday and Saturday in Winnemucca. Singer will open the state tournament against the Desert Region champion, Durango's Frankie Pelton.

Douglas also had three wrestlers who finished fourth and just fell short of qualifying for state. The top three wrestlers in each weight qualified for state. Jaden Blanchard at 126, Byron Fair at 145 and Gabriel Foster at 220 all finished fourth for Douglas.

Blanchard was beaten in the third place match by Reno's Victor Martinez, 10-3. Fair was beaten in the third place match by Reed's Lucca Budija, 14-3. Foster was beaten by Manogue's Ashton Christiansen, 12-5, in the third place match.

Douglas finished seventh as a team with 69 points. Douglas finished behind Spanish Springs (247.5), Reed (201), Manogue (119), McQueen (98.5), Carson (88) and Damonte Ranch (71).

Basketball postponed

The Douglas High boys and girls basketball games against Galena scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to the weather. Douglas hosted Galena on Wednesday.

The Douglas girls stayed in a tie for second place in the Sierra League at 4-2 in league play with a 75-9 win over Wooster on Friday. The Douglas boys also improved to 4-2 in league play with a 56-40 win over Wooster on Friday.