Singer, Murray wrestle to top of class

Winning gold at the Sparks Invitational wrestling tournament has become a habit for Douglas High's Blake Murray. On the other hand, teammate Chad Singer surged to the head of his class and received a bonus along the way this past weekend during the tournament hosted by Sparks High School on Friday and Saturday.

Murray became a four-time tournament champion, winning this time in the 182-pound weight class at The Brickhouse.

Meanwhile, Singer won the 170-pound division gold medal and the tournament's Outstanding Upperweight Wrestler award to help the Tigers finish in a third-place tie with Sparks in the 18-team standings.

This marked the first championship and first outstanding wrestler award for Singer (14-8 season record). The junior won three straight matches, capped by a win against reigning 2A state champion Joaquin Wanner of Pershing County (Lovelock). Singer won his first match by fall, then outpointed South Tahoe's Jose Leon in the semifinals, 7-2. Singer pinned Wanner in the gold medal match.

"Chad had a great weekend," Douglas coach Jacob Fair said. "He had a good plan coming in and just walked out on the mat and took charge. He was a lot more confident; he felt like he was in control of his own destiny."

Murray (28-3) pinned six straight opponents in the round-robin 182-pound bracket to earn his fourth gold medal of the season.

Mason Melhus placed second in the 145-pound division. Melhus pinned three straight opponents to reach the finals, where he lost by fall at the hands of Cade Draper from Yerington. Draper is a two-time 2A state champion.

Other place finishers for Douglas included Shane Trivitt, who placed third at 132 pounds, while Jaden Blanchard and Gabe Wetzel placed fourth in their respective 113- and 152-pound divisions.

Trivitt pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals, where he lost by fall against Kasey Brown of Pershing County. Trivitt came back to pin two more opponents in the consolation bracket to earn his third-place medal.

The Tigers finished with 142 team points. Pershing County (Lovelock) outdistanced Fernley by a 195-187 margin to earn the team title.

Looking ahead, the Tigers travel to Reno today for a 6 p.m. Sierra League dual meet against Wooster and then compete on Friday and Saturday at the Spring Creek Invitational. The Northern 4A Region Tournament will be held on Feb. 2-3 at Carson High School.