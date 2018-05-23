Silveira swims to state meet medals

Baylee Silveira logged top-four finishes in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 freestyle to provide highlights for the Douglas Tigers on Saturday during the NIAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships in Las Vegas.

Silveira, a sophomore, placed second in the backstroke (57.60) and fourth in the freestyle (52.63) during competition held at UNLV's Jim Reitz Pool. The 12 points she scored in those events helped Douglas finish with 22 points to tie Rancho for eighth-place in the girls team standings.

The boys team, led by Joey Smithen's fifth-place in the 100 butterfly, scored 25 points to finish ninth.

Silveira trailed only Green Valley senior Liz Clinch (56.78) to the finish in a duel for the backstroke gold medal. Clinch, also a winner in the 100 butterfly, has committed to the University of Nevada, according to the Collegeswimming.com website.

"Liz had a better third wall than Baylee," Douglas coach Greg Taylor noted. "Baylee thought she could catch her on the stretch, but just ran out of pool."

The 100 freestyle was a closely contested race in which six-tenths separated the top four finishers. Silveira set a fast pace from the start and was out front when she made the turn in 25.02. Coronado's Pilar Cohen won the race (52.01).

"It was an exciting race," Taylor said. "I think Baylee had it in her head to stay even with the leaders and not get behind, and she didn't till the last 12 yards."

Smithen placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (53.81) and the junior provided another highlight when with a 23.62 split on his butterfly leg to help Douglas take fourth-place in the 200 medley relay (1:41.57).

Freshman Justin LoPresto swam a 21.69 anchor leg in the medley relay and also placed seventh in the 50 freestyle (22.43).

Douglas placed sixth in the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:31.80).

Alexander Laningham placed sixth for the Tigers in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 226.10 points.

In other girls races, Silveira swam a 24.20 anchor leg to help Douglas take sixth-place in the 200 freestyle relay 1:45.09) and had a 25.80 split in the 200 medley relay as the Tigers finished eighth (1:56.13). Kaela Forvilly turned a 57.81 split on the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay to help Douglas place eighth (3:56.39).

All in all, the Tigers enjoyed a successful season that included the boys team's sixth straight Northern 4A Region championship.

"It was a successful season for the most successful team at Douglas High School," Taylor noted. "I am very proud of all of our swimmers. I know a lot of them set out with some personal goals at the beginning of the season and it was fun to see them achieve those."