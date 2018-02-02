Sierra Lutheran girls reach milestone

Note: First-place in the Western 1A boys race will be at stake between Mineral County (11-1) and Sierra Lutheran (10-2).

Sierra Lutheran High's girls basketball program celebrated one milestone before a home crowd last Saturday in its 29-23 win against Virginia City — the 100 victory in program history.

And coach Michael Nelson is looking for more to come, starting tonight when the Falcons visit Pyramid Lake (Nixon) for another critical Western 1A league game.

"I am extremely proud of every girl who has put on the Falcon jersey and am very pleased to be a part of this program," Nelson said. "I look forward to the next 100 victories."

Sierra Lutheran (6-5 league, 7-12 overall) now holds sole possession of fourth-place — the final qualifying seed for the upcoming Northern 1A Region Tournament — one game up on Pyramid Lake in the loss column and two games up on Virginia City. The Falcons return home on Saturday for a 4 p.m. test against league-leading Mineral County (Hawthorne). Three games remain on the regular season schedule, capped by a Feb. 10 game at home against Coleville.

The Falcons are coming off a 2016-17 season in which they compiled a 19-8 overall record and brought home the first league championship in school history. The team also went 17-9 in 2015-16.

The recent success has been the result of a lot of time and effort, Nelson pointed out.

Recommended Stories For You

"When I first took over the program in 2007, there were five girls, only one returned from the previous year," he said. "Winning was not something we were accustomed to or quite frankly expected. As a first-year coach, I had dreams of turning this into a winning program, and it took a little longer than I expected. Now we have a JV and varsity team, we play in a summer league at Hug High School and girls are excited to play."