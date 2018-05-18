Sierra Lutheran boys run to 1A region title

Led by Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran captured the Northern 1A Region boys track and field championship on Saturday at Yerington High School.

Sierra Lutheran finished with 188 points. Smith Valley was a distant second with 95.

Marchegger won three individual events — the 1,600 in 4:44.62, 800 in 2:06.67 and the 3,200 in 10:20.90.

Sierra Lutheran also got wins from Bret Walker in the discus with a career-best throw of 148-3 that broke his own school record. Teammate Peyton Hedwall won the shot put with a personal and school record throw of 51-4. Walker also took second in the shot with a personal record 49-feet. The previous school shot put record of 51-2 was set by Chase Johnson in 2014.

The Falcons' 4×400 relay team was first at 3:45.64, thanks to the efforts of Caleb Contreras, John Miles, Shawn Emm and Johannes Lamprecht. The 4×200 team of Grant Goins, Miles, Emm and Lamprecht won with a 1:38.72.

Josh Baughman won the pole vault at 7-6.

Teagan Hansen finished second to Marchegger in the 1,600 (4:45.22) and 3,200 (10:37.33). Hansen and Marchegger also ran for the Falcons' gold medal 4×800 relay team (9:19.42).

Goins and Lamprecht will move on to state in the high jump with marks of 5-10 and 5-8, respectively. Teagan Berger advanced in the triple jump with a 36-2¼.

Emm placed third in the 400.

The Sierra Lutheran girls were second with 152 points, 26.5 behind Wells.

Rachel Hall won both hurdles races, with times of 17.53 in the 100 and 50.11 in the 300 lows, the latter being a personal record. Hall also moved on the 100 at 13.99. Abby Ferenz won the high jump at 4-10, Sophia Choate won the pole vault at 5-6, Taylor Davison won the 1,600 in 5:57, a personal record, and she was second in the 800 at 2:38.01. Emily McNeely won the 3,200 in 13:17.76 and was second in the 1,600 at 6:02.51. Aleyna Gilson moved on with second-place finishes in the 100 (13.83), 200 (28.51) and 400 (64.90). Mikayla Talkington was second in the shot with a heave of 30-feet.

Sierra Lutheran won the 4×100 relay in 54.42, 4×400 in 4:39.10, and the 4×800 (12:03.4).