Sierra Lutheran boys, girls track finish second

Sierra Lutheran's boys started Saturday at the NIAA State Track & Field Championships in Carson City with a season-best performance in the 4×800 relay that catapulted the Falcons to a second-place finish among 1A schools.

The quartet of sophomore Caleb Contreras, freshman Andreas Gilson, sophomore Teagan Hansen and junior Jared Marchegger ran 8:46.58 to win with the fifth-fastest time in school history.

In the 4×200 relay Grant Goins, John Miles, Shawn Emm and Johannes Lamprecht placed second in a school-record 1:35.67, breaking the old mark of 1:35.85 set in 2012.

The Falcons scored 116 points, behind only champion Spring Mountain's 209.

Meanwhile, Sierra Lutheran's girls earned runner-up honors as a team, aided by wins on Saturday from Emily McNeely (3,200, 13:32.6), Rachel Hall (300 hurdles, personal record and school record 48.80), the 4×400 relay of Abby Ferenz, Taylor Davison, Ciera Schinzing and Hall (4:27.26) and a school-record 52.76 in the 4×100 relay by Rosalie Antonucci, Ferenz, Aleyna Gilson and Schinzing. Davison won the 1,600 on Friday (5:59.84).

The only other Sierra Lutheran win on Saturday came from discus thrower Bret Walker, who popped a throw of 151-feet 8-inches to win by nearly 30 feet over Eureka's Tristin Birchim (122-0).

On Friday, senior Peyton Hedwall and Walker went 1-2 in the shot put with respective distances of 49-6 and 46-10¼.

Marchegger placed second in the 800 (2:02.2) then came back later in the evening to win the 3,200 (10:05.53). Marchegger placed second in the 1,600 (4:36.65) on Saturday when he got outleaned by Beatty's Jose Granados. He was also nosed out by Granados in the 800.

"I was expecting a tough race, and that's what I got," Marchegger said. "I'm extremely happy (about the weekend races). I shaved four seconds off my 800 time."

Lamprecht placed third in the high jump at 5-10.

In the girls competition, Mikayla Talkington was second in the shot put (31-11½) and Davison was third in the 800 (2:39.63), Sophia Choat third in the pole vault (5-6) and Aleyna Gilson was third in the 100 (13.87).

Hall was a double individual winner, posting PRs in both hurdle events (16.58 and 48.80).

"The PR in the 100 hurdles came out of the blue," Hall said. "In the 300, I've been progressing and getting better; I've PRd the last two weeks. It definitely felt fantastic."

Hall overcame a slight deficit in the 4×400 relay to give the Falcons their victory.

In the 3,200, McNeely was never challenged, beating Wells' Liberty Johnson by around 25 seconds in a wire-to-wire performance.

Ferenz was part of two relay wins, and she also won the high jump on Friday with a mark of 5-feet, one inch off her previous best.