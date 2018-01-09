Sierra Lutheran boys fall, 62-60

Mineral County finished the game on a 7-0 run to knock off Sierra Lutheran, 62-60, in a Western 1A boys basketball game on Saturday in Hawthorne.

Sierra Lutheran dropped to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in conference.

"Tough loss tonight," Falcons coach Ben Walther said. "It was a great game. We shared the ball, took care of the ball and played solid defense. Extremely proud of how we played tonight and the effort the boys gave."

Logan Schinzing had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Kyman Berger added 14 points for Sierra Lutheran. Zane Warkentin added 11 points and seven rebounds. Luke Bonafede and Thomas Mellum scored eight and seven points respectively.

In other local 1A league action on Saturday, Pyramid Lake was a 51-28 winner over Coleville.

GIRLS

The Serpents outscored Sierra Lutheran 21-5 in the second half en route to a 50-26 league win on Saturday.

"We had a great start, but we ran out of gas," coach Michael Nelson said. "Hawthorne's speed and press wore us out."

Ruth Boogman and Aleyna Gilson had 10 points each for Sierra Lutheran (3-9, 2-3). Gilson also had six rebounds and two steals. Taylor Davison added five assists and four steals.

COLEVILLE

Pawahnee Miner and Moringstar Lent turned in double-double performances for Coleville in its 61-32 win at Pyramid Lake on Saturday. Minder shot 13-for-17 from the field for 27 points and finished with 11 rebounds. She also had four steals and three assists. Moringstar Lent also had 17 points and 10 points for Coleville (7-4, 4-1).

Lent and Minder scored 16 and 10 points respectively Friday in a 48-17 win against Sierra Sage Academy/ROP in Yerington.