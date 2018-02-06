Serpents sink Falcons in key Western 1A test

Mineral County outscored Sierra Lutheran 24-10 in the third quarter en route to a 64-48 win in a Western 1A boys basketball game on Saturday.

The Serpents from Hawthorne (13-1 league, 19-5 overall) retained their hold on first-place in Western 1A play, while Sierra Lutheran (11-3, 17-6) dropped into third-place.

"Tough loss tonight," said Sierra Lutheran coach Ben Walther. "I thought the boys played well. Hawthorne went on a double-digit run in the third quarter, and even though we had a run of our own at the end, it was not enough."

Zane Warkentin scored 16 points and dished out three assists to lead the Falcons. Kyman Berger added 12 points and four rebounds, while Thomas Mellum contributed seven points and three assists.

On Friday, Sierra Lutheran pulled out a hard-fought 47-40 victory at Pyramid Lake.

Warkentin led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Berger contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, while Mellum added eight points.

Recommended Stories For You

GIRLS

Mineral County grabbed an 11-point first-period advantage and cruised to a 45-30 victory against Sierra Lutheran on Saturday.

Ruth Boogman led Sierra Lutheran (7-6 league, 8-14 overall) with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Amanda Almeida added eight points. Aleyna Gilson pulled down six rebounds.

"Tough game against a very good opponent," coach Michael Nelson said. "We were short-handed, yet fought to the end. I was very proud of the effort."

Freshman Perla Gutierrez scored 26 points to lead Mineral County (14-0, 21-3).

Coupled with its 48-33 win over Coleville on Friday night in Hawthorne, the Serpents clinched the West's No. 1 seed into the Northern 1A Region Tournament on Feb. 15-17 at Wooster and North Valleys high schools in Reno.

In Friday's Mineral County-Coleville game, Pawahnee Minder had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Serpents were led by Gutierrez with 19 points.

Also on Friday, Sierra Lutheran picked up an important 33-28 win at Pyramid Lake. The Falcons took charge with a 14-2 run through the third quarter on their way to a win that solidified their hold on fourth-place in the standings — and one step closer to a berth in the region tournament.

Gilson had a double-double with 14 points and 10 steals to lead the Falcons.