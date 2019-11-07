Senior games a success

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center was host to the first edition of the DCPR “Senior Games” Oct. 14-18. More than a hundred athletes participated in 10 sports with over 50 different divisions, that included Pickleball, Corn-Hole, Fitness/Weightlifting, Shuffleboard, Table Tennis, Track and Field, Racquetball, Badminton and Basketball skills.

Each participant was presented with a complimentary T-Shirt, an opportunity to compete for a Gold, Silver or a Bronze medal, and an invite to the closing ceremony dinner catered by Cocomo’s Restaurant.

With the support from community co-sponsors Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Young at Heart, and Carson Valley Medical Center, along with donations from Arrowhead Dental Center, Carson Tahoe Health, Drjamesthedenteist.com, and Carson Valley Dental Arts the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department was able to offer this experience free of charge.

Many of the senior athletes walked away with a new appreciation and understanding of their physical capabilities.

“It is our aspiration that the ‘Senior Games’ continue to bring awareness to the many opportunities, activities and programs within the Douglas County Community Center that aid in encouraging an active lifestyle. With generous community support from our backers, we intend on continuing this program. It is our ambition that this program will continue to grow, and that many more seniors will participate, find enjoyment, comradeship, and vitality in friendly competition, while keeping the primary focus on having fun, and doing their individual best, regardless of the outcome,” said Scott O. Doerr, recreation coordinator for the Douglas County Community Services Department

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club final 2019 results

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a team blind draw Shamble tournament to end the 2019 Season on Sunday. The team of Ken Smitreski, Fred Coons, Donald Dick and Matthew Budjako won the tournament with a net score of 195. The team of Beau Server, Dennis Patterson, Joe Morrison and Jim Gerlacher come in second with a net score of 197, followed by the team of Dan Mahoney, Neil Notley, Larry Rutledge and Bob Van Nort with a net score of 204 and the team of Charles Poe, Richard Torok and Mel Ness with a net score of 207. The closest to the pin contest was won by Jim Howard on Hole #1, Bob Pemberton on Hole #17 and Joe Morrison on Hole #18.