Sean Dunkelman second at alpine championships

Douglas High's Sean Dunkelman took second-place in both the boys slalom and giant slalom races this week during the Tahoe Basin Ski League Championships at Alpine Meadows.

Dunkelman emerged as the runner-up in the slalom race on Tuesday — losing by .06 of a second to Whittell's Payton Norton — and the Douglas senior came back on Wednesday to place second behind Norton in the giant slalom. Norton and Dunkelman also finished 1-2 in the league's regular season individual boys points standings.

The slalom on Tuesday came right down to the wire. South Tahoe's Luke Allen, Dunkelman and Norton held the top three spots, all separated by .42, after the first run. Norton posted a time of 39.38 seconds for his second run to take the lead with a combined time of 1:23.61. Dunkelman clocked a 39.47 for second run and finished with a combined 1:23.67, a fraction behind the Whittell senior. Allen finished third at 1:24.49.

Four other Douglas racers cracked the top 25 in the slalom results: Sloane Niccoli was 12th, Angelo Kaehler 18th, Dante Luri 19th and Jack Smith 24th.

On Wednesday, Norton led all the way with a combined giant slalom time of 1:05.12, followed by Dunkelman's 1:06.16 and Allen's 1:06.43.

Niccoli placed seventh for the Tigers (1:08.98), while Luri placed 19th, Zakary Korzeniewski 24th and Smith 25th.

In the team scoring, Douglas finished third in both races.

In the girls competition, Emily Hillman finished 14th in the giant slalom and 18th in the slalom to lead the Tigers.

Ariana Bilderback placed 19th and Kamryn Harper 26th both days. The Tigers' Savannah Pinto finished 27th and Hannah Shaw 28th in the giant slalom. Shaw finished 28th in both races.

North Tahoe swept the top four places in the girls slalom, led by Magnolia Neu in first-place. The Lakers' Aliza Neu won the girls giant slalom.