Schultz Racing set for new season

The Schultz Racing Team is gearing up for a new racing season coming off a successful rookie campaign for Tanner Schultz.

Tanner, a 14-year-old Minden resident, finished fourth in the Northern Nevada Kart Club junior division points and is now set to compete with a full KPX Karting Championship schedule in 2018. KPX is a traveling series with races around Northern California and one race in Nevada.

His opening race is March 17-18 at Shasta Kart Club in Redding, Calif., followed by an April 15 Northern Nevada Kart Club event at Desert Park Raceway (located north of Reno). Tanner will race in Central California on April 28-29 at the Atwater Kart Club.

After his first year, he is looking for more success.

"There's no other feeling in the world then racing in a pack of other racers zooming down the straight away into the first turn," Tanner said. "Plus, almost finishing third a few times in different races makes me want more." Schultz Racing Team has also announced a partnership with Sierra Tahoe Ready Mix, and Douglas Disposal and Recycling Services for the 2018 racing season.

Fans can follow Tanner on Instagram @schultz_racing_team through the season.