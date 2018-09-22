Schultz posts top 10 finish at Grand National event

Tanner Schultz of Minden finished ninth in kart racing at the IKF/KPX co-sanctioned Grand Nationals event at the Fresno Fairgrounds in Fresno, Calif., held on Sept. 8 and 9.

Schultz qualified 12th out of 23 racers. He had a mishap with the barrier and bent up a few steering components in the first heat race.

He restarted from last position and ran the rest of the heat race (with the bent components) and still finished 16th.

In the second heat he started 16th and was able to make some passes to finish 12th.

In the main event, Schultz had a poor start but was able to race clean and finished ninth out of 23 racers.

Earlier, Schultz finished 23rd in his first DNF race ever at Desert Park Raceway after his exhaust fell off and he got black flagged.

"I felt like I redeemed myself this weekend after the studs holding my exhaust ripped out a few weeks ago," said Schultz about the ninth-place finish.

Schultz only has two more club races. The last two dates are on today and Oct. 7.

Sponsors for Schultz include Sierra-Tahoe Ready Mix, Douglas Disposal & Recycling Services, Nevada Kartsport and Michelle Tibma Marketing Consulting & Graphic Design.