Schultz debuts at Redding KPX event

Tanner Schultz and the Schultz Racing Team had a fun and successful weekend racing on March 17-18 at the Shasta Kart Club during the season-opening KPX Karting Championship event in Redding, Calif.

At the beginning of the day on Sunday, the 14-year-old Minden driver set the 10th fastest lap time in practice out of a Junior 2 class of 21 entrants. In qualifying he timed in with the 14th fastest time.

In the pre-final event, Tanner got a great start passing two karts in the first turn and was able to hold on to finish 13th, setting up his starting position for the long final event of 20 laps.

After the green flag waved to start the final, Tanner got caught up with a kart that spun in front of him in turn two. Tanner didn't fall too far behind, but passed a few racers to secure the 14th spot at the end of the race.

"It kind of stunk getting caught up with someone in the second turn on lap one of the final race," he said. "This was my first time racing at this track and in this series. I was only about a half a second off the fast guys. Either way, we learned a lot for the future and we had fun."

Tanner's next race is the Northern Nevada Kart Club season opener in Reno on April 15. Visit NNKCReno.com for race information or check out Instagram at schultz_racing_team to follow Tanner's races.

Recommended Stories For You

The Schultz Racing Team expressed gratitude to Douglas Disposal and Recycling Services, Sierra-Tahoe Ready Mix, Nevada Kartsport and Michelle Tibma Marketing Consulting and Graphic Design for support in helping get its the 2018 racing season started.