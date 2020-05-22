Schinzing links up with Southwestern Oregon volleyball

Douglas High’s Ciera Schinzing goes up for a kill in a home contest against Reed last fall. Schinzing has signed to continue her volleyball career at Southwestern Oregon Community College next fall.

Carter Eckl

Douglas High senior Ciera Schinzing is headed to Coos Bay, Oregon in the fall where she will continue her volleyball career with Southwestern Oregon Community College.

For Schinzing, the thought of playing collegiate volleyball didn’t cross her mind until she first stepped foot on the Tiger hardwood as a junior.

After transferring in from Sierra Lutheran High School, Schinzing said that Douglas High coach Suzi Townsell was the first to suggest creating a volleyball profile for recruiting.

Initially, she didn’t know if playing collegiately is what she wanted, but opted to start the search.

“I never really believed it until really the end of this season,” said Schinzing. “Then, I saw how many schools were reaching out and it was actually kind of surprising.”

As the interest followed, Schinzing said she changed her outlook on what might be possible in her future.

“I kind of had a closed mind. Like, ‘oh I can’t make it that far’ or ‘I’m not that good.’ Seeing the other coaches out there see potential in me to become better really helped to boost my confidence,” Schinzing said.

After taking a trip to visit the campus in late February, Schinzing’s nerves about moving somewhere new were put as ease.

“It seemed like a really small place. When I actually went out there, it’s really beautiful there,” Schinzing said. “I just felt at home with the program, coach and the team.”

On the floor, the 5-11 middle blocker feels her biggest skillset comes with being a reassuring teammate even if she’s not the most outspoken.

As a senior, Schinzing was named captain of the Tigers and earned honorable mention on the all-Sierra League team for her play on the hardwood.

“I never really saw myself as a leader. This year, voted as captain made me realize you don’t have to be an outspoken leader or the biggest player on the court,” Schinzing said.

The future Laker did a little bit of everything in her final season with Douglas posting 135 kills, 35 blocks, 46 digs and 22 aces.

While at Southwestern Oregon, Schinzing says her plan is to start conquering the course load required to one day become a registered nurse.