Schiller leads Drag Boat Racing Series

Mike Schiller is at it again.

The 63-year-old Carson Valley native is leading the fastest class in the Arizona Drag Boat Association Series. Schiller recently won his first race in the series in Parker, Ariz., and then placed third in his second race in the series in Chandler, Ariz. Those efforts were good enough to put him in first place in the overall standings in the series.

Races still left in the series will be at Parker April 26-28, Dexter, Ore., July 13-14, Parker again October 11-13 and Chandler Nov. 1-3.

Schiller has been among the top drag boat racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series for years, but Lucas Oil suddenly ended its sponsorship of the series after the 2018 season, so the top drag boat racers are now racing in the Arizona Drag Boat Association Series.

Schiller was able to come all the way back from an automobile crash in 2010 that left him in a coma. He now races with an artificial leg.

"God let me live," he said. "I get so many positive responses."

Schiller said people will say to him something like they weren't going to get out of bed but "'if you can do it, I can do it.' I hear something like that every day of my life."