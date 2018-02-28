Sargent picks up win for Pack softball Saturday
February 28, 2018
Kali Sargent earned credit for her second win of the season on Saturday as the University of Nevada softball team bested Northern Colorado 6-2 on the second day of the Libby Matson Tournament in Stockton, Calif.
Sargent (2-4), a 2015 Douglas High School graduate, allowed two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings for Nevada (6-9 overall). The junior right-hander had five strikeouts and gave up three walks. With the score tied 1-all in the top of the fourth inning, Northern Colorado had a runner on second before Sargent retired the side with a strikeout.
Julia Jensen pitched the final 2.2 innings to close out the game. Jensen, a freshman out of Reed High School, pitched a complete game four-hitter to beat Seattle University 8-1 in an earlier game on Saturday.
Sargent was also the pitcher of record on Friday in a 7-2 loss against Seattle. Sargent allowed four earned runs over 4.2 innings.
On Sunday, Jensen pitched a four-hit shutout while Sierra Mello and Erika Hansen blasted home runs to lead the Wolf Pack to a 6-0 win against Pacific. Hansen's three-run homer with two outs in the fourth inning pushed Nevada's lead to 5-0. The home run was Hansen's third of the weekend.
The Wolf Pack started the tournament on Friday with a 5-2 loss against No. 7 LSU.
Recommended Stories For You
Looking ahead, the Wolf Pack will travel to St. George, Utah, to play five games this weekend at the Red Desert Classic. Nevada opens with a game against Weber State on Friday at 12:30 p.m.