Robinson receives All-America recognition

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson was recognized this week as a Fastpitch News National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Preseason All-American. As a freshman in 2017, Robinson was named a NJCAA second-team All-American and Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The 5-foot-2 outfielder led the conference with a .493 batting average last season, plus she led the conference in on base percentage (.551), slugging percentage (.971), home runs (16) and extra base hits (33). Robinson's home run total ranks third in school history and her batting average is the second-best mark in program history. She has also received academic All-America recognition.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had six points and five rebounds plus a blocked shot on Saturday in a 70-63 Great Plains Athletic Conference defeat at home against Mount Marty (South Dakota).

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick, a 6-foot-10 senior, had one rebound Saturday night in a 71-65 loss at Idaho State. The Big Sky Tournament will be held on Feb. 6-10 in Reno.

