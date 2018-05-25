Robinson named athlete of year

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson was recently announced as Marshalltown's Female Athlete of the Year. Athletic Director Kathleen Brown said of Robinson on the mcathletics.com website: "She works really hard at whatever she involves herself in, and it results in successful outcomes. Her positive and caring demeanor has been a bright spot in our department since she stepped foot on campus last year. Because of her work ethic and attitude, she will continue to excel in whatever she chooses to do both during the remainder of her college career as well as in the future." The center fielder was named first-team all-region and Defensive Player of the Year during a 2018 season in which she hit .435, drove in 41 runs and hit 16 home runs. Mcathletics.com reported Robinson has received multiple Division I offers and will decide between UNLV, Northern Colorado and Bowling Green.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a home run in the Wolf Pack's Mountain West regular season championship-clinching 13-3 win over San Diego State last Friday at Peccole Park in Reno. Foster's solo home run in the fourth inning gave the Wolf Pack a 6-1 lead. Foster is hitting .317 with five homers and 17 RBI this season. The junior has homered four times in the Pack's last six games. Nevada opened in the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday in San Diego.

SOFTBALL

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent finished her season with an 8-10 record on May 17 when she pitched 4.0 innings in a 7-5 victory against Utah Valley. The junior allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout. Nevada ended its season with a 27-27 overall record.

TRACK & FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams is scheduled to run the 3,000-meter steeplechase tonight at 9 p.m. during the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Sacramento State University's Hornet Field. Her best time of 10:31.64 set at the Mountain West Championships in Clovis, California, moved her to fifth on Nevada's all-time list for the event.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.