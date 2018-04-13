Robinson hitting .500 for season

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson is hitting .500 for the season with 12 home runs, 32 RBI and a 1.167 slugging percentage. On Saturday, Robinson hit a solo home run in game two of a doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College. She also went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Thursday against Southeastern Community College. Robinson was recognized as Marshalltown's Female Athlete of the Month.

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan is hitting .333 for the season, including a 1-for-2 performance on Saturday in game two against Iowa Western. She went 1-for-4 with a double on Thursday against Southeastern.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer is the current season home run leader for NCAA Division III softball with 14. The sophomore outfielder is hitting .324 for the season with 34 RBI and a .958 slugging percentage. She has already broken the George Fox single-season home run record.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent pitched 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn credit for the Wolf Pack's 7-6 Mountain West win against San Jose State on Sunday at Hixson Park in Reno. The junior right-hander had three strikeouts and one walk to improve her season record to 4-8.

Recommended Stories For You

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior went 1-for-2 with one run scored, one RBI and a stolen base for the Lumberjacks against Cal State Monterey Bay on Sunday in Seaside, Calif.

CORRYNE DIAZ — Thomas University (Thomasville, Ga.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Diaz went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base against Warner University on April 4.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster is hitting .299 so far this season. The junior catcher went 1-for-5 on Sunday in a 6-3 loss at San Jose State in game two of a Mountain West double header.

TRACK & FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams ran a season-best time of 4:36.53 to take second-place in the women's 1.500 meters last Friday at the Mountain West Challenge hosted by San Diego State.

LOGAN KYLE — Lewis & Clark University (Portland, Ore.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Kyle jumped 13-8¼ to place third on Saturday at the Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational hosted by Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.

TENNIS

MADELYN LANDERFELT — Lewis & Clark University, 2017 Douglas graduate: Landerfelt played in the No. 6 singles spot and defeated Hannah Andres 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday as the Pioneers posted a 9-0 win over Willamette in Salem, Ore.

GOLF

EMMA SPERRY — Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Mo.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Sperry carded a two-round total of 176 (85-91) to finish fifth on the individual leaderboard for Missouri Valley at its own Spring Invitational at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall. She was the team's top finisher and wound up nine shots out of the lead.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.