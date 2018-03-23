Robinson celebrates birthday with big bat

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson celebrated her 20th birthday in a big way on Friday at the Spring Games in Clermont, Fla. The 5-foot-2 sophomore outfielder hit 2-for-3 with two homers and drove in each of her team's runs in a 5-1 win over the Bethel University JV. She also went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBI in a 16-1 win over St. Clair County Community College. For her effort, Robinson was honored as the Iowa Community College Athletic Association Division I Softball Player of the Week — she hit 15-for-30 with seven home runs for the week. In addition to Friday, on March 14, she went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a 15-12 win over the Anderson University JV and also went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in an 8-6 win over Mott Community College. On Thursday, her three-run homer was the difference in a 7-5 win over Dakota County Technical College. The Tigers compiled a 6-5 record during the spring break tournament.

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan hit 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for the Tigers in their 4-3 tournament win against Cuyahoga Community College on March 11. The third baseman hit 2-for-2 and drove in three runs in a 15-12 win over the Anderson University JV and she went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against Mott Community College.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: The sophomore left fielder, coming off an ankle injury that sidelined her for a brief time earlier in March, was named Northwest Conference Softball Position Player of the Week after hitting 5-for-12 with four homers and 11 RBI in a series at Pacific University (Forest Grove, Ore.). The sophomore outfielder slugged a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Bruins to a 7-4 win in game one of a double header on Sunday. In game two, she went 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI in a 13-5 win. She is hitting .342 with six home runs for the season.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent retired the first 15 batters she faced on Saturday against Colorado State, however, she lost her bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning and then allowed a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh in game two of a Mountain West double header in Fort Collins, Colo. Sargent (3-6 season record) induced eight fly ball outs and eight groundouts. The junior right-hander struck out three batters and walked one. Nevada hosts New Mexico for a conference series starting today at Hixson Park in Reno.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit his first career home run for the Wolf Pack on Sunday, a solo shot over the right field fence at Don Weir Field in the fifth inning in game two of a double header against U.C. Riverside. Nevada lost the game, 9-2, but won the opener 3-0 behind eight shutout innings from Jake Jackson.

SWIMMING & DIVING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz was part of an 800-yard medley relay team that earned Honorable-Mention All-America honors with its 16th-place performance at the NCAA Division I Women's Championships on March 14 in Columbus, Ohio. Kennedy Goss, Delaney Barnard and Maria Paula Heitmann combined with Koontz to post a time of 7:02.37 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Koontz also placed 24th in the 100 butterfly last Wednesday as she improved 10 spots from her seed time in the event with a time of 52.48.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.