Roberson becomes Alpha Dog

For former Douglas High standout Reagan Roberson it was one shining moment. But not his only shining moment. Just his biggest moment with the University of Nevada football team — so far.

Roberson is Nevada's version of Walter Mitty, going from walk-on to making the game winning touchdown catch for the Wolf Pack in last Saturday's Arizona Bowl. His 11-yard touchdown reception from Ty Gangi in overtime gave Nevada a 16-13 victory against Arkansas State.

Gangi hit Roberson at the 9. He broke a tackle at the 6, hurdled a defender at the 2 and lunged inside the left pylon. Nevada had been 2 of 15 on third down before Roberson's touchdown.

Roberson later described the play on Twitter when he retweeted Nevada Football Fan Account's tweet: "When only one defender stands in between you and immortality – Prove that you're #BattleBorn."

"Something I'll never forget, great team win love all these boys," Roberson also tweeted.

"It's indescribable," Roberson said after the game. "I've always dreamed of moments like this. It's always something I've dreamed about my whole life. I've always thought of doing something like this. I've watched some many amazing players from Nevada. I'm just blessed to step up in those shoes."

Gangi and Nevada coach Jay Norvell said it was all about trust.

"I gave him a chance, and he made a great play for me," Gangi said. "Broke a tackle and drove into the end zone. Game-winner."

"It's trust; you've got to give players a chance to make plays," Norvell said of going to Roberson on what turned out to be the game's final play.

"So many contributions, from so many guys! Great job Robo!" Norvell also tweeted.

Roberson was awarded a scholarship at the beginning of the season.

The sophomore tight end for Nevada was one of the Wolf Pack's top special teams players as a freshman in 2017 and continued that play in 2018, making nine tackles. His highlight last season came when he caught a 24-yard pass on a fake field goal attempt at Colorado State.

This season, Roberson made three catches for 25 yards, including 2 for 19 yards in Arizona Bowl. And of course his first touchdown reception was a memorable one.

A 2017 Douglas graduate, Roberson played basketball and track for the Tigers along with football. In football he was named all-league as a linebacker and tight end and was named the Sierra League Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.