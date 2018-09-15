Reno makes big lead at half stand against Douglas High

RENO — Reno ran away to a 51-24 Northern 4A victory over Douglas High on Friday night.

Douglas quarterback Colt Weidner's 60-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 cut the Reno lead to 14-7 with 9:05 to play in the first half.

Reno would make it 21-7 on a long touchdown. The Huskies would extend the lead to 35-7 at the half when they scored on the last play of the half.

Douglas cut the lead to 35-10 on a field goal, before the Huskies scored a touchdown and a safety to close the third quarter with a 44-10 lead.

Weidner connected with Isaiah Geilenfeldt on a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 44-17 with 9:29 to play in the fourth.

The Tigers would cut the lead to 44-24, but Reno would score again to make it 51-24.

The Tigers, 2-1, host McQueen on Friday night at 7 p.m.