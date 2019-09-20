Reno FC 1868 hosting practice Monday at DHS

The Reno FC 1868 soccer team will be at Douglas High School on Monday to host a community practice from 5 to 7 p.m. on the turf field.

Following practice attendees will be able to get autographs, photos and interact with the team and coaching staff.

Douglas High School is also anticipating having a food truck for those interested in the event.

Douglas hosting senior games

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation is hosting its inaugural Douglas County Senior Games on Oct. 14-18 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. Athletes 50 years of age and better, will be competing in individual and team events for an opportunity to earn a Gold, Silver or Bronze medals.

The games will consist of Corn-Hole, Fitness/Weightlifting, Shuffleboard, Table Tennis, Pickleball, Track and Field, Racquetball, Badminton and Basketball skills. These games are dedicated to competition and fellowship, with the focus on fun and doing your best regardless of the outcome. Registration runs through Oct. 4, and the price is $15 per event/team.

This event is co-sponsored by Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Young at Heart, and Carson Valley Medical Center. These sponsorships allow our Sport Program to promote active living and vitality within the Carson Valley and surrounding areas.

Sign up today at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center or https://www.douglascountynv.gov/.

CV women’s club crowns champions

The Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club hosted concluded its two-day Club Championship:

Joni Taylor was crowned as the club champion with a two round gross score of 180.

Flight 1 Net 2-day

1. Margie Stephens 144

2. Kathy Belvel 152

3. Linda Davis 153

Flight 2 Net 2-day

1. Gwynn Guiette 142

2. Jodi Davis 147

3. Darlene Zippwald 148

Flight 3 Net 2-day

1. Rhonda McClelland 145

2. Jan Nolan 155

3. Chris Favero 155

Nick Sutter Wins Club Championship

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a two day individual stroke Club Championship tournament on Sept.8 and 15. Nick Sutter won the Club Championship with a two round gross score of 153. Lee Wallis won the Flight A Championship with a net score of 143 ahead of Dan Mahoney with 156 and Randy McCullough with 158. James Howard won Flight B with a net score of 130 over Mike Davis with 138 and Frank Ramirez with 140. Augie Martinez won Flight C with a net score of 133 over David Thorne and Joe Morrison both with 136. Flight D was won by Gary Carsten with a net score of 131 ahead of Robert Van Nort 136 and Jim Gerlacher with 137.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Robert Van Nort on Hole #1, Lee Wallis on Hole #17 and Randy McCullough on Hole #18.