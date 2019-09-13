Reed’s big plays too much for Douglas High

MINDEN — Reed High’s offense is known for its big plays. On Friday night the Raiders proved it in a 63-20 win over Douglas.

The Raiders had scoring plays of 65, 62, 41 and 64 yards in the first half. Reed added an 80-yard drive that gave the Raiders a 35-7 halftime lead at Keith Roman Field in a 4A non-league football matchup.

Joseph Carlblom intercepted the Tigers’ Isaac Shaver and returned the pick 65 yards on the Tigers’ opening possession. Douglas bounced back, though, with Shaver finding Cameron Swain for completions of 6, 17, 14 and a 12-yard touchdown on the drive.

That’s when Reed quarterback Jack Franz went to work. He hit Elijah Tau-Tolliver for a 62-yard touchdown to make it 14-7. He added a 41-yard touchdown pass to Alex Casarez with less than a minute to go in the first half.

In the second quarter, Tau-Tolliver scored on a 64-yard running play. Franz hit Jaxson Carvajal on a 16-yard pass play to make it 35-7 late in the second quarter. Reed could have added more but a broken play on a field goal attempt turned the ball over to the Tigers right before half.

Reed went up 42-7 with 10 minutes to play in the third quarter after the Tigers had a bad snap on a punt and turned it over at their own 2-yard line.

In the second half, Douglas went to Johnny Morrison at quarterback as Shaver had been hit hard a couple of times in the first half and was shaken up. The Tigers went to the run game and the Raiders saw a heavy dose of Trevor Kruger. Kruger had a 3-yard run and a 77-yard run, both for touchdowns, for the Tigers in second half.

Kruger had 201 yards on 27 carries unofficially for the Tigers. His 77-yard scamper cut the lead to 42-20 with 17 seconds to play in the third quarter. It was a close enough game that Reed went back to its starters. The Raiders scored quickly just under a minute into the fourth quarter to make it 48-20. The Raiders added another after scoring from the 3-yard line after the Tigers fumbled a punt to make it 56-20. And with less than two minutes to go in the game, the Raiders probably could have took a knee and run out the clock but kept the offense running plays. The Raiders added the final score with 38 seconds to play in the game.

Reed, 3-0, has put up 50 points in each of its games this year.

Douglas, 2-2, plays at Spanish Springs on Friday.