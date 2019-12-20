Reed boys basketball’s explosive offense overpowers Douglas’ defense

Douglas High boys basketball took on a tough test Friday night on its home floor against a now 7-1 Reed Raider squad.

The Raiders have been held under 70 points just twice this season and showed just how quickly they could score the basketball in an 83-54 win over the Tigers.

Through the first five minutes neither team gained an edge as the two sides sat even at 9-9 after a Raider free throw.

From there, Reed put together a 23-4 run that extended into the second quarter and ultimately left the Raiders with a 32-13 advantage.

Douglas had to try and slow the Trey Stevens show in the first half as the senior guard dropped 19 points in the opening two quarters.

Stevens put together 15 points over the course of the Raiders’ run, capping it with a triple from the wing. By the time the final horn sounded, Stevens had finished with a game-high 27 points.

“He had a great game. He played well. … They beat us in transition. They beat us on offense and they beat us on defense,” said Douglas head coach Corey Thacker.

When Stevens wasn’t knocking down shots from the perimeter, Reed was jumping into passing lanes and running the floor with ease.

The Tigers battled their way back to a 14-point deficit, 40-26, at the half, but the Raiders opened the second half on another run.

Reed led 46-30 before a 12-3 stretch put the Raiders up 58-33 midway through the third quarter.

For coach Thacker, the Tigers’ defense faced by arguably its toughest test of the season.

However, Thacker knows Douglas has plenty of time to work on its execution.

“We weren’t staying in front of guys and then we didn’t help when we rotate,” said Thacker. “Reed is a good enough team to take advantage of that.”

Chris Thacker and Cameron Swain led the Tigers’ offensive effort with 13 points apiece while Camden Brown and Dougie Hostler each added nine points of their own.

Coach Thacker was pleased with the Tigers effort even when trailing by 25 points, but the 13-year Tiger coach hopes his team saw what it will take for Douglas to be a top-tier postseason squad.

“We just have to play defense every night,” said Thacker. “That just shows us the caliber we have to get to if we want to be a playoff team.”

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-4) has a quick turnaround as the Tigers tangle with McQueen (5-1) Saturday afternoon.

