Recommendation to change playoff format sent to NIAA Board

Nevada's 4A division high school state tournament format for non-football team sports could be in store for a new look as early as the 2018-19 school year.

A recommendation to expand state tournament brackets to six teams — four from the South and two from the North — was approved on Wednesday by the state's realignment committee and will be sent to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Board of Control for final consideration next month.

Under the recommendation, the two semifinalists from each region tournament would qualify for a six-team state tournament in such sports as basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball.

The current four-mat format was implemented as a cost-saving measure starting with the 2003-04 school year. That format calls for two representatives from the South and two from the North qualify for state in years when the tournament is held in Northern Nevada, and a 3-1 split favoring the South in years when the tournament is held in Las Vegas.

Championship events will continue to rotate between North and South each year.

The recommendation now moves on to the NIAA Board of Control for a vote at its April 23-24 meeting in Las Vegas.