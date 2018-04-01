Raper sisters, McGill double winners at Moapa

Corley Raper was a double winner for the Douglas-Carson Rodeo Club at the at the Moapa Valley High School Rodeo held on March 24-25.

The Douglas High School senior took first-place in barrel racing with a combined time of 35.830 seconds for two runs, winning by a slim margin of .41 over Battle Mountain's Dally Goemmer. Less than one second separated the top seven finishers in the event.

Raper took an early lead and went on to win the goat tying with a time of 16.860, three-tenths ahead of Fallon's Chloe Lambert. Raper led after the first go with her time of 8.300.

Brynn Lehman, a senior at Carson High, also took first-place in breakaway roping with a time of 6.320 seconds, less than two-tenths ahead of Madison Brennan.

Payson McGill also placed fourth in goat tying with a 17.740 clocking that was less than a second behind Raper, plus she took eighth in breakaway .

In the Moapa Valley Junior High School Rodeo, Reno McGill was a double winner with first-place performances in bull riding and ribbon roping. McGill also placed second in bareback steer riding, boys goat tying, saddle bronco steer riding and tie-down roping.

McGill is the state's all-around junior high cowboy points leader for the season.

McKenzie Raper won the barrel racing with a time of 36.346 and shared first-place in team roping with Tayler Felton. She also placed sixth in girls breakaway roping, aided by a 4.190 clocking in the first go, and took ninth in girls goat tying.

The next stop on the 2017-18 Nevada State High School Rodeo Association schedule is this coming Saturday and Sunday in Fallon. The Douglas-Carson club will host its own rodeo on April 28-29.