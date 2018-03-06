Raper, McGill win rodeo events at Pahrump

Corley Raper rode to first-place in barrel racing for the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club at the Pahrump Valley Rodeo on Feb. 24-25.

Raper came out on top in a closely contested event that saw eight-tenths of a second separate the top six finishers at McCullough Arena. The Douglas High senior posted a combined time of 34.171 seconds for two runs to edge out Riata Goemmer of Battle Mountain (34.438) for the win.

Raper also placed second in goat tying with a time of 19.080 that trailed only Leighton Beyer of Fallon (17.990). Raper took seventh in pole bending in 45.375, 10th in team roping is now tied for second-place in the state girls all-around points standings.

Also for the Douglas-Carson club, Payson McGill finished 11th in goat tying (21.360), while Ashley Fitzpatrick finished 11th (35.846) and 19th in pole bending.

JUNIOR HIGH

Reno McGill returned home with four individual victories for the Douglas-Carson Club at the Pahrump Valley Junior High School Rodeo.

Recommended Stories For You

McGill, an eighth grade student, took first-place in bareback steer riding with 63 points, boys goat tying with a time of 27.570 seconds, bull riding with an average score of 72.0 and he won the rifle shoot with a score of 202.0. McGill also placed second in tie-down roping and placed third in chute dogging with a time of 43.640, two-tenths out of second-place.

McKenzie Raper took first-place in girls goat tying with a time of 21.400, nearly five seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, and she captured second-place in girls breakaway roping with a time of 28.620. She shared first-place in ribbon roping and McGill shared second-place.