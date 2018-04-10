Raper, McGill all-around winners

Douglas-Carson High School/Junior High School Rodeo Club members Corley Raper and Reno McGill returned home as all-around winners this past weekend at the Fallon Rodeo.

Raper had four top-10 performances to win the high school girls all-around and McGill posted three first-place finishes to win the junior high school boys all-around during competition on Saturday and Sunday at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

Raper moved into fourth-place in the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association's 2017-18 season girls all-around standings, only 26 points out of the No. 1 position.

She placed second in goat tying with a combined 16.970 seconds, just .16 behind the winning time posted by Humboldt County's Julianne Montero. The Douglas High School senior also placed second in girls cutting with a score of 144 points, two points behind Lacey Steele of Alamo in first-place.

Raper placed fourth and Cashlyn English fifth in breakaway roping with combined times of 5.860 and 7.280 respectively. Raper clocked a 2.710 for her second go.

Raper and English placed seventh and eighth respectively in barrel racing. Denver McGill and Payson McGill placed ninth and 10th in goat tying.

Brynn Lehman placed 10th in pole bending. Lehman leads the state breakaway roping points race and stands second in pole bending.

JUNIOR HIGH

McGill won the bull riding with a score of 128 points for two rides and took first-place in saddle bronc steer riding. He also shared first-place in ribbon roping with Wylee Mitchell of Lincoln County, plus he took second-place in bareback steer riding and tie-down roping.

McGill currently leads the junior high school boys all-around points for the season.

McKenzie Raper placed third in goat tying and her 9.770 was the fastest time of the second go.

Cole English and Colby Morian placed third and fourth respectively for Douglas-Carson in boys breakaway roping. Morian placed third in chute dogging, while English placed third and McGill fifth in boys goat tying.

Washoe County is hosting the next event on the state association's schedule on April 21-22 and Douglas will host its rodeo on April 28-29.

The state finals are set for May 24-28 in Winnemucca and the National High School Finals Rodeo will be held on July 15-21 in Rock Springs, Wyo.