Raper, Lehman ride to wins

Corley Raper and Brynn Lehman turned in first-place performances in breakaway roping and pole bending for the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club at the recent Boulder City Rodeo.

Raper came from behind to win the breakaway roping event and Lehman was the leader in a hotly contested pole bending event at the Boulder City high school and junior high rodeo on Feb. 9-11 at the Boulder City Horsemen's Association arena.

This marked the start of the spring portion of the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association's 2017-18 season. The next stop on the schedule is scheduled to be held on March 10-11 in Fernley.

Raper was third in breakaway after the first go, however, the Douglas High School senior clocked a time of 3.750 seconds for her second run to move up to the top spot. Her overall time was 8.140.

Lehman, a Carson High senior, took an early lead in pole bending with a 21.101 for her first run and finished with an overall time of 42.432 to win a competition in which one-half second separated the top five finishers. Lehman finished .076 ahead of Elko County's Payton Feyder in second-place.

Lehman also placed fourth in breakaway thanks to her 2.640 clocking for the second go that was the fastest time of the competition. Denver McGill also finished 10th on the strength of her 3.680 in the second go.

Lehman and Raper placed fifth and seventh respectively in barrel racing. Raper placed fifth in goat tying. Lehman and Denver McGill placed seventh and eighth respectively in goat tying.

Sisters Denver and Payson McGill combined to take sixth-place in team roping.

JUNIOR HIGH

Reno McGill won three events and McKenzie Raper won two for the Douglas-Carson club at the Boulder City Junior High School Rodeo.

McGill won the bareback steer riding event with a total of 131.0 points, won the boys goat tying and tie-down roping. The eighth grade student also took second-place in saddle bronc riding, to go with third in chute dogging, third in ribbon roping, fifth in bull riding.

He now leads in the state's junior high boys all-around points for the season.

Raper took first-place with a time of 20.10 in goat tying and first-place with a 49.030 in ribbon roping. She placed fifth in girls breakaway roping and now stands second in the junior high girls all-around points.

Cole English placed third in boys breakaway roping on the strength of his 6.360 in the second go that wound up as the fastest time of the competition. English also placed sixth in boys goat tying.

The Douglas-Carson Club will host its annual rodeo on April 28-29 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.