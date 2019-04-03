Rangel has huge dayagainst Damonte Ranch

Douglas defeated Damonte Ranch in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday. After Eli Hinojosa doubled, Eli Lyons followed by hitting a line drive to center field and when the ball was misplayed, Hinojosa scored the winning run.

The Tigers scored four runs in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead before Damonte came back to tie it with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

In the fourth, Andrew Rangel, Christopher Thacker, Matthew Goff and Zak Korzeniewski all drove in runs for Douglas. Hinojosa was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits over 1 1/3 innings while striking out four and walking one.

Douglas had 12 hits in the game. Rangel had a huge day with four hits and Ayden Murphy, Goff and Thacker all had two hits. Lyons also had a hit.

Douglas 9, Lassen 5

Down 5-3, Douglas scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to Beat Lassen 9-5 on Saturday. Matthew Goff's two-run single gave Douglas a 7-5 lead.

Andrew Rangel was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs and not allowing a hit over two innings. Goff, Gage Hoyle and Christopher Thacker were also all solid on the mound in relief for the Tigers. Starting pitcher Eli Hinojosa struck out three over two innings for Douglas.

Thacker, Camden Brown and Zack Korzeniewski all had two hits for Douglas.

SOFTBALL

Douglas 7, Carson 6

The Carson and Douglas High softball teams a preview of what should be to come later in the season between two rivals who are expected to be among the Northern 4A's top teams at the Reed Tournament on Saturday.

Maddie Reger's game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Tigers a 7-6 win over the Senators. After Douglas scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead after one inning, Carson answered with five runs to take a 6-4 lead in the top of the second. The Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second to tie the score 6-6.

Kedre Luschar and Amaya Mendeguia each had RBI during Carson's five-run second. Douglas took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first in due part to scoring on a stolen base and Bailey Walter's RBI single.

Alyssa Smokey had the big hit in the game for Douglas when she hit a two-run home run to tie the score 6-6 in the bottom of the second. Smokey also picked up the win on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings, not allowing a hit while striking out five and walking one. Smokey also went 3-for-3.

Reger, Kettja Bennett, and Walter all had two hits for Douglas. Mendeguia led Carson as she went 2-for-3. Carson also didn't commit an error.

Spanish Springs 4, Douglas 3

Douglas also gave a possible preview of what's to come in a rematch between the top two teams in the Northern 4A from last season. Defending state champion Spanish Springs scored a run in the seventh inning to pull out the win.

Destiny Vaughan was the tough luck loser for Douglas, striking out seven over seven innings in her complete game effort. Vaughan was able to scatter 11 hits while allowing four runs.

Smokey's home run in the second pulled the Tigers to within 2-1. Aspen Smokey, Haley Doughty and Bennett all also had one hit for Douglas.