Raiders surge past Tigers

A logjam in the Northern 4A baseball race got just a little bit tighter on Tuesday afternoon when Reed surged to a 12-2 victory at Douglas.

Douglas (3-3, 5-6) saw its three-game win streak end and swapped places with Reed (3-2, 9-5) as part of a scramble for third-place in which one game separates seven teams after Tuesday's action.

The Raiders scored four runs in the fourth inning then added five more runs in the fifth to break up a 1-all struggle at Tiger Field. That was more than ample support for senior pitchers Will Bannister and Tyler Imperato, who combined to limit the Tigers to only one hit in a game that was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Douglas got its only hit in the third inning, an RBI double down the left field line by Jayden Foster that tied the score 1-all. Chris Thacker walked and came around to score the Tigers' run.

Foster was a standout defensively, as the senior shortstop threw out two runners at home, one on an attempted double steal in the fifth inning and another on a relay throw from Thacker in left field after a base hit in the sixth inning.

Brenden Coffindaffer doubled to lead off Reed's fourth-inning rally. Colton Domingues reached on a bunt single, then Scott Cameron tripled into the left-center field gap to drive one run home and Kameron Soubiea doubled another run home to put the Raiders out front to stay.

Coffindaffer, a sophomore, hit 3-for-3 to lead Reed's 14-hit attack. Brandon Biggs, Tanner Clabaugh, Domingues and Soubiea added two hits and two RBI each.

Bannister pitched four innings to earn credit for the win. The left-hander allowed four walks to go with six strikeouts.

Elijah Hinojosa started on the mound for Douglas and worked 4.1 innings before Gage Hoyle came on to pitch in relief.