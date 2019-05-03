Quakes shake to state title

The Carson Valley Quakes back from left: Coach Garrett Schwartz, Kamryn Harper, Madelyn Vonahsen, Veneza Diaz, Dana Merriam, Emma King, Kennedy Cole, Annika Wick, Coach Steve Cochran. Front Row from left: Ariana Bilderback, Hannah Shaw, Devi Schwartz, Madison Rabideau, Calli Weston, Amelia Cochran.

Courtesy

The Carson Valley Quakes 18 and under girls soccer team based in Minden won the Nevada State Cup recently to qualify for the Far West Regionals.

The team is now ranked No. 1 in Nevada, No. 37 in the Western Region and No. 71 in the nation out of more than 2,000 teams.

In the State Cup in Las Vegas, the Quakes, the Northern winners, played for the state championship in a two-game aggregate playoff against the Southern champions, ALBION SCLV 2001 Academy.

The Quakes won the first game 2-0 with goals from Hannah Shaw and Dana Merriam. The second game ended in a tie, so the Quakes won the state title by a aggregate score of 2-0.

The Far West Regional Tournament in Boise, Idaho, will be held June 17-23. The Quakes will compete against 11 other teams from the Western Region. The champion will advance to the 2019 US Youth National Championships to be held in Overland Park, Kan., July 22 through 28.