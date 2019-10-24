Prep roundup: Tiger girls tennis opens regionals; football and soccer fall

Ava Tarkanian and Amanda Shaffer of Douglas High girls tennis both advanced out of the opening round of the 4A Northern Region Individual Tennis Championships Monday with quick wins.

Tarkanian, who entered the draw as the No. 7 seed, took down Britani Gomez-Avalos 6-0, 6-0 to move into the second round.

Shaffer, who is the No. 9 seed, also picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jenna Carter of Spanish Springs.

Both Tarkanian and Shaffer will have to wait until Oct. 29 to play their second round matches after a whooping cough outbreak at Bishop Manogue High School led to the postponement of tournament play.

Natalia Baldauskas was tasked with taking on the No. 3 seed to open individual regional play and fell 6-0, 6-0 to Audrey Priest of Bishop Manogue.

“She played better than I have ever seen her play, and gave her opponent quite a few surprises. It was closer than the score indicates,” said Douglas tennis coach Dan Hannah.

On the doubles side, two of the three Douglas pairings were bounced out of action in the opening round.

Maggie Hutchings and Taylor Reardon, who entered the draw as the No. 14 seed, secured a 6-0, 6-0 win to start their doubles bracket.

Anna Elias and Reagan Merriam tangled with the No. 3 seed, but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-1.

The pairing of Abby Hutchings and Paige Radelfinger lost to the six-seed from Reno 6-1, 6-0.

All boys individual regional play was postponed until next week with play starting for singles and doubles on Monday.

Tiger girls can’t topple Galena

After tying in their first meeting of the season, Douglas girls soccer fell to Galena on the road Saturday, 2-0.

The loss dropped Douglas to 4-2-1 in Sierra League play and leaves the Tigers in third behind Bishop Manogue (5-2) and Galena (6-0-2) in league play.

“(We) battled the whole game. Had chances to score (in) the last five minutes,” said Douglas head coach Andrew Robles.

Galena scored an early goal off a Tiger defensive miscue before netting the final goal as Douglas pushed up for an equalizer.

The Tigers had a league contest scheduled with Bishop Manogue for Tuesday, which was postponed due to a whooping cough outbreak at Manogue.

Douglas head coach Andrew Robles said the two schools are looking to play a make-up contest last next week.

UP NEXT: Douglas will host Damonte Ranch (9-5-2, 4-3-1) on Saturday at home.

Douglas boys soccer falls to Galena

The Grizzlies of Galena put up a 3-0 win over Douglas Saturday in Reno.

The loss drops the Tigers to 1-13-2 overall and 1-5-1 in league play.

The Tigers had a league contest scheduled with Bishop Manogue for Tuesday, which was postponed due to a whooping cough outbreak at Manogue.

UP NEXT: Douglas hosted Bishop Manogue (8-7-1, 3-3-1) Wednesday before taking on Damonte Ranch (3-8-2, 1-5-2) on its home turf Saturday.