Prep roundup: Tiger football enters bye, girls tennis bests Spanish Springs

The Douglas High football teams enters its bye week this week, sitting with a 2-3 record.

Tiger head coach Ernie Monfilleto noted the key for Douglas over the break is to try and get healthy before ending the season with five straight weeks of league play.

Out of the bye week, Douglas will have its Homecoming game against Wooster (0-4), who is set to take on Hug this Friday.

Kynett returning to Norther Nevada

Douglas High School graduate and Boise State senior soccer player McKenna Kynett will return to Northern Nevada Friday as the Broncos take on Nevada in Reno at 6:30 p.m.

Kynett was a first-team all-Mountain West honoree as a junior and has scored three goals in nine games for Boise State so far this season. She is also second on the team in shots on goal with 13.

For a full story on Kynett’s return, see next Thursday’s Record-Courier.

DHS boys tennis falls to Spanish Springs

Douglas High boys tennis team lost 11-7 against Spanish Springs Tuesday.

In the first round, the No. 1 singles seed from Douglas, Zach Unger, won the first point of the match 6-0. Although no other players earned a point this round, the No. 3 Doubles team of Andrew Clutts and Connor Blaha played well going to a tie breaker, but lost 7-6 (7-5).

“We fell behind 1-5 in the first round and couldn’t quite recover,” said Douglas head coach Rod Smith. “We had our chances, but to Spanish Springs’ credit, they were a little more consistent.”

In the second round, Douglas earned three points thanks to Unger along with the No. 3 singles player, Moises Deleon, and the No. 2 doubles team, Austin Sullivan and Tyler Gunderson.

In the third round, Douglas began a comeback in winning three more points and totaling its score at seven. All three points were contributed by the singles players, Unger, James Jenks, and Deleon.

The No. 2 singles seed, James Jenks, won his first point of the match, 6-0, closing the gap between the scores.

“As a young, inexperienced team, I’m very proud of our effort against a team that went to state last year,” said Smith.

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-4) enters its final two regular season matches of the season as the Tigers clash with Reno (8-0) Thursday before hosting Carson (3-5) Tuesday.

– Contributed by boys tennis team manager Maureen Brennan

Douglas girls tennis takes care of business against Spanish Springs

The Tiger girls tennis team took out Spanish Springs, 12-6, Tuesday in Reno.

The singles Trio of Natalie Alexander, Amanda Shaffer, and Ava Tarkanian allowed the opponents five games while earning the team six points in the first two rounds.

The starting doubles teams each notched a win, coming from behind in several of those matches to pull out wins.

UP NEXT: The Tigers (5-3) hit the home stretch of their season with Reno (8-0) Thursday and the regular-season finale against Carson (0-8) Tuesday.