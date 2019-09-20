Prep roundup: Douglas tennis splits with Reed

Douglas girls tennis secured a 13-5 win over Reed Thursday behind three singles wins from Ava Tarkanian and the doubles pairing of Paige Radelfinger and Abby Hutchings.

Tarkanian recorded wins of 6-0, 6-4 and 6-3 to pick up three points for Douglas while Radelfiner and Hutchings won their sets 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4.

Amanda Shaffer and Natalie Alexander both added two wins apiece on the singles court for the Tigers while Maggie Hutchings and Taylor Reardon grabbed two wins at No. 2 doubles.

Anna Elias and Haley Kruger grabbed the final win in doubles for the Tigers.

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-3) willl travel to take on Spanish Springs (2-4) Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Reed boys tennis bests Douglas

Thursday, the Douglas High boys tennis team traveled to Reed high school and lost a well fought match 13-5.

“Reed has become an upper tier team; their talent and experience were on full display against us,” said head coach Rod Smith. “We still have a ways to go before we can evenly compete with them.”

The first round was tough for Douglas as not a single player won a point.

In the second round, No. 2 singles seed James Jenks won the first point of the match against the No. 1 singles seed from Reed.

The match was very close, going to a tiebreaker, which Jenks won 7-5 after edging out ahead then falling back, being forced to make a comeback the entire set.

Coach Smith was very impressed with James’ win, “This was by far the best I’ve seen James play. He beat Reed’s best singles player with consistency and zen-like focus.”

In the third round, both Reed and Douglas decided to sub in some players to expose those players to the pressures of game play.

Douglas earned four more points thanks to the No. 1 singles seed, Zach Unger, the subbed No. 3 singles seed, Connor Blaha, the No. 3 doubles team Andrew Clutts and Jack Ratcliff, and the No. 2 doubles team Austin Sullivan and Tyler Gunderson.

This loss gives the boys team a 4-3 season record, which they hope to improve on Tuesday against Spanish Springs at home.

– Contributed by Maureen Brennan, tennis team manager