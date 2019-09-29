Prep roundup: Douglas High sees tough end of week

Douglas volleyball drops its first league match

After starting the league season 2-0, Douglas volleyball fell to Bishop Manogue in four sets Thursday, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18.

Bishop Manogue’s Tori Harper and Sarah Cantwell combined for 36 kills in the four-set win for the Miners.

UP NEXT: Douglas (15-7, 2-1) will turn around Tuesday and travel to Damonte Ranch (22-2, 3-0) before hosting Carson (12-9, 1-2) Thursday.

Reno girls tennis topples Douglas

The Huskies of Reno picked up a 14-4 win over Douglas girls tennis Thursday.

Natalie Alexander, Ava Tarkanian and Amanda Shaffer each picked up a singles win for the Tigers while Paige Radelfinger and Anna Elias earned a point with a doubles win.

“Let me state up front, Reno High School girls tennis team is good,” said head coach Dan Hannah.

UP NEXT: Douglas, now 5-4, has one regular season match left against Carson (0-8) on Tuesday.

Douglas boys tennis can’t best Reno

Thursday, the Douglas High boys tennis team traveled to Reno High School and lost 14-4.

“For the past two decades Reno High School has been one of the best teams in Northern Nevada,” said coach Rod Smith. “After playing them this year, my admiration for their program continues to grow.”

Grant and Wade Kuhlmann won the first of the four points against Reno after being subbed in at No. 3 doubles.

The No. 2 singles seed, James Jenks, won the second point for Douglas followed by a win by the No. 1 doubles seeds Liam Garrison and Connor Blaha.

Finally, the No. 3 singles seed, Moises Deleon, won the fourth point for Douglas.

In the first round, Reno swept Douglas 6-0 with excellent play on both parts. The Douglas boys played strategically, but the Reno boys were simply better prepared.

In the second round, Smith decided to sub the entire line up except the No. 1 singles seed, Zach Unger. Reno won this round 5-1.

The Kuhlmanns won the first point for Douglas after playing well together. The boys played against the subbed No. 2 seed for Reno and quick thinking allowed the boys to win 6-3.

“Grant and Wade played their best match of the year,” said Smith. “Their hard work in practice is starting to pay off.”

In the third round, Douglas earned the last three points of the match. Jenks played the subbed No. 3 singles seed for Reno and won 6-0 while Garrison and Blaha played the subbed No. 2 doubles team and won 7-6 (3) in a tie breaker.

The final point of the match came from Deleon, who played the subbed No. 1 singles seed for Reno and won 6-0.

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-5) will end its regular season at home against Carson (4-5) as one team looks to end the year with a .500 record.

– Contributed by Maureen Smith, boys tennis team manager

Galena beats Douglas boys soccer 4-0

The Galena Grizzlies took down the Douglas boys soccer team 4-0 on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: Douglas (0-9-3, 0-1-2 in league play) heads to Bishop Manogue (7-4, 2-0) Saturday.

Aspen Smokey leads Douglas girls golf

The Tiger girls golf team traveled to Carson City on Wednesday and shot a 390 as a unit at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

Aspen Smokey was the top finisher of the Tigers, posting an 83, which was the fifth-best individual score.

Ashley Tarkanian and Ashlyn Altringer both shot an even 100 for Douglas while Ashley Long put together a round of 107.

Abby Miller entered the clubhouse with a 109 and Savannah Brinkley shot 126.

Bishop Manogue won the team title with a score of 335.