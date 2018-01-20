Prep hoops: Big win for Douglas girls

A 15-2 run through the first quarter set the tone for the Douglas High girls basketball team in its key 54-44 win at Galena on Friday night in Reno.

Douglas (5-5 Sierra League, 8-12 overall) never allowed Galena (4-6, 8-10 overall) to get any closer than 10 points the rest of the way to take over sole possession of second-place.

"That was a grind-it-out on the road type win; a good team win," coach Werner Christen said.

Ashlynn Campbell scored 21 points for Douglas, while Hannah Carr added 13. Galena's Kristen Farrell led all scorers with 28 points.

Douglas, now riding a three-game win streak, hosts Carson on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. The boys game follows at 7.

Note: The Douglas frosh girls defeated Galena 46-13.

BOYS

Moses Wood scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to lead Galena past Douglas, 65-35.

Galena (6-4, 11-7) scored 11 unanswered points late in the second quarter to take a 43-23 halftime lead as the Grizzlies moved into a second-place tie with Damonte Ranch. Douglas (4-6 league, 6-13 overall) had a two-game win streak end.

Andrew Collins scored 18 points to lead the Tigers.

WESTERN 1A BOYS

Whittell prevailed in overtime, 8-3, to grab a 51-46 win at Sierra Lutheran's homecoming in a matchup of league leaders on Friday.

Kyman Berger led Sierra Lutheran (8-2 Western 1A, 14-5 overall) with 20 points and Zane Warkentin scored 13.

"We had a great battle between two really good teams," said coach Ben Walther, whose Falcons won 45-33 at Whittell (8-1, 17-2)on Jan. 10. "Unfortunately, we did not have the final outcome we wanted, but I couldn't be more proud of the effort the boys gave."

On Wednesday, three players reached double figures in a 61-22 win at Coleville. Luke Bonafede led the Falcons offensively with 19 points followed by Logan Schinzing and Thomas Mellum with 10 each.

GIRLS

Coleville jumped out front early and went on to post a 43-17 win at home against Sierra Lutheran on Wednesday night.

"Coleville is much improved from last year," Sierra Lutheran coach Michael Nelson said. "We had a game plan and they adjusted to it. Kudos to Coleville."

Coleville led 16-6 after one quarter and 25-10 at halftime at Jackie Giorgi Gym as the Wolves (8-1, 11-4) remained a game behind Mineral County in the league standings.

Sophomore Karla Gutierrez scored 16 points to lead the Wolves offensively. Morningstar Lent added nine points, 10 rebounds and six steals, while Mary Castellon pulled down 11 rebounds (four offensive).

Sierra Lutheran (4-4, 5-11) was led by Aleyna Gilson with 11 points.

On Friday, Ruth Boogman scored 14 and Gilson 12 in the Falcons' 42-26 win over Whittell.

"This is the best we've played as a team," Nelson said. "The ball movement against their zone was the key to our victory. I was really proud of the defensive intensity we had, and I'm looking forward to next week."