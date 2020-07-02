Ponderosa Ridge Run still on schedule

Nearly ever summer activity in 2020 has been postponed or canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, the 46th annual Ponderosa Run has no plans to make any changes and will go on as scheduled Saturday.

A $2 donation fee is asked of participants and survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting for runners at the end of the race.

The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations and no pre-race sign up.

The 9.5-mile trail run covers a course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury and will start at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance station on U.S. 50. The finish line is at the end of Andria, located off Kingsbury Grade. Runners are responsible for their own ride back to Spooner.

The men’s course record is held by Rick Gentry in one hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds set in 1986, while the women’s record was recorded in 1982 by Carla Pittelkow in 1:15.39.

The course starts around 7,300 feet of elevation and will climb almost 2,000 vertical feet in the opening miles near the Genoa Peak summit.

For information, contact Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 or angell8642@sbcglobal.net.