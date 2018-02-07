Playoff seed up in the air

Note: Steps C and D are only to be used for seeding. A team shall not be eliminated from the region tournament by the application of steps C and/or D. If the tie is not broken in steps A and B and a team will be eliminated, a playoff game will be played following the end of the regular season. The NIAA executive director will select a neutral site for the game.

D. If the tie remains, the team that won the second league game scheduled between the two teams will be the highest seed. (Douglas won the first meeting, 54-44, on Jan. 19.)

C. If the tie remains, the team which allowed the fewest points in the two league contests between the two teams will be the highest seed.

B. If the tie remains after head-to-head, each tied team shall receive one point for each game won in league play by their defeated opponents (4A Northern also to include one-half point for cross-over league games). The team with the most points will receive the highest seed (Douglas currently has 25-1/2 and Galena 23-1/2; Douglas would gain four points with a win at Carson and Galena would gain six points with a win at Damonte Ranch.

An opportunity to clinch home court advantage for the start of the Northern 4A Region Tournament eluded the Douglas High girls basketball team on Tuesday night. Instead, Galena seized the momentum early and went on to a pivotal 57-42 victory at Douglas that created a second-place tie in the Sierra League race.

Despite the setback, however, a window of opportunity remains for the Tigers to play one more home game this season.

Douglas (8-7 league, 12-14 overall) and Galena (8-7, 12-11) will hit the road tonight — Douglas at arch rival Carson, Galena at Damonte Ranch — to wrap up the regular season. Galena needs a win to clinch the No. 2 playoff seed. A loss by the Grizzlies, however, would leave Douglas with the tie-breaker advantage. Douglas could clinch outright with a win and Galena loss.

Region tournament girls play begins on Tuesday at the sites of higher seeds, while the boys open on Wednesday. The semifinals and finals will be played this week at Spanish Springs.

The playoff picture fogged up on Tuesday when Kristen Farrell scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies pull away to their win at Randy Green Court.

The difference was Galena's 13-3 run through the second quarter that made it 20-11 at halftime. Madelyn Laid had six points and one assist during the quarter, including a 3-pointer that extended Galena's lead to 15-8. Galena was on top 34-23 at the end of three quarters and 39-29 after Farrell sank two technical free throws with 6:26 left to play. Madison Smalley scored on a second-chance shot and then converted a layup off an assist from Alexa Moss to keep the Tigers within eight points.

Galena answered when Morgan Reilly scored on a layup to push the margin to 43-33, then Farrell scored seven unanswered points to make it 50-33 with 2:12 remaining.

Smalley finished with 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds for Douglas.

Ashlynn Campbell also scored nine points, Hannah Carr seven and Madison Rodgers five for Douglas. Rodgers buried a 3-pointer to beat the final buzzer.

For Galena, Moss contributed 10 points and nine rebounds. Stacy Velazquez-Vargas came off the bench and delivered five key points in the fourth quarter — a 3-pointer that made it 37-26 with 7:00 to go and a second-chance layup that made it 41-31 with 5:47 left.

Notes: Junior guard Taylynn Kizer missed Tuesday's game due to a knee injury sustained last Friday against Wooster. Her status is listed as day to day. … The Tigers will play tonight at Carson's Winter Homecoming. Douglas beat the Senators, 65-40, the first meeting on Jan. 23. … Douglas defeated Galena in the junior varsity game, 43-28, and improved its overall season record to 22-3. … The Douglas frosh team improved its record to 23-1 with a 36-10 win at Galena.