Pau-Wa-Lu graduate earns Junior Rodeo position

Colby Morian, a recent eighth grade graduate from Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, has earned a position on the Nevada team going to the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Huron, South Dakota to compete in the goat tying and chute dogging competitions. Featuring roughly 1,000 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, and Mexico, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on http://www.RidePass.com. Performance times are 5 p.m. on June 23 and 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day thereafter.